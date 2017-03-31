13 Reasons Why: Talking Points for Viewing & Discussing the Netflix Series

Netflix launched 13 Reasons Why (13RY), a TV series based on a popular novel of the same name. The fictional story is cautionary tale of a young girl’s suicide, and covers other sensitive subject matter as the series progresses. In response to the series, JED and SAVE developed talking points to assist parents, teachers, and other gatekeepers in talking to youth about suicide as it relates to the situational drama that unfolds in 13RY. Netflix was supportive of the distribution of the talking points and posted them along with crisis services and a link to additional information about young adult mental health on the official 13RY website.

